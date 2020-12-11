Elahi fears economic crisis due to Covid-19

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan and senior PTI leader Ejaz Chaudhry called on Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at his residence here on Thursday and inquired about the well-being of Chaudhry Shujat Hussain.

Issues of mutual interest and political situation in the country were discussed during the meeting. Salik Hussain MNA, Secretary Punjab Assembly Muhammad Khan Bhatti were also present on the occasion.

Elahi said on the occasion that there is a threat of economic crisis in the country due to Corona, this epidemic can be avoided only by following SOPs. "The second wave of Corona is more dangerous and precautions must be taken to prevent the loss of precious lives," he said.

