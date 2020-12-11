Punjab reports 446 fresh cases, 23 deaths

LAHORE: Out of 15,405 tests conducted in Punjab during the last 24 hours, as many as 446 fresh corona cases and 23 fatalities were reported taking the provincial tally of cases to 125,250 and deaths to 3265. With 120 recoveries, the number of recovered patients has reached to 111,840. Lahore has so far reported 61155 cases and 1299 deaths while Rawalpindi has reported 11695 cases and 546 deaths so far.

Slamming the politicisation of Covid calamity by the PDM, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar regretted that the opposition is holding meetings while people are catching this virus.

In a statement, the CM said: "The nation will never forgive the opposition over its irresponsible attitude in the wake of a second corona attack. This pandemic has affected the whole world but fails to dent the opposition."

The CM advised the people to follow necessary precautionary measures and remain confined to their homes to remain safe from this virus. On the other hand, the CM strongly condemned the unprovoked firing by Indian army along the line of control (LoC) and paid tributes to the two martyred jawans.

The CM said that unprovoked firing by the Indian army is a highly condemnable act and the aggressive designs of the Indian army are a serious threat to the regional peace.

Terming the PDM as a gang of discarded elements with no vision or sense of direction, Special Assistant to CM on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said the corrupt PDM elements have started making hue and cry as the fear of failure of the upcoming meeting has frightened them.

The opposition first spread corruption virus and now they are spreading coronavirus to play with the lives of the people, she said. It is regrettable that the opposition is following the anti-Pakistan agenda as its politics has met its logical end, she added.

