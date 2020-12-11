Teli laid to rest

KARACHI: Chairman Businessmen Group (BMG) and former President of Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), Siraj Kassam Teli was laid to rest on Thursday at DHA Phase 7 Extension graveyard. Earlier, Namaz-e-Janaza of Teli was held at Masjid-e-Saheem Phase 6 DHA around 10am which was attended by thousands of people belonging to all walks of life including ministers, politicians, KCCI office-bearers & Managing Committee members, family members, friends, relatives, prominent business personalities, journalists, bureaucrats and a large number of BMGIANs.

Teli leaves behind a widow, a son and a daughter. Quran Khuwani for the Esal-e-Sawab will be held on Friday at Masjid-e-Saheem, Khayaban-e-Rahat, DHA Phase 6 between Maghrib and Isha prayers.

President KCCI M Shariq Vohra, while paying homage to Siraj Teli for his matchless contribution and lifelong quest for the rights of business & industrial community and Karachi, said: "Siraj Teli will stay alive in our hearts and will always be remembered for his exceptional and dedicated services to the entire business & industrial community and Karachiites under the policy of Public Service.

"Siraj Teli was a dynamic leader whose illustrious career spanning over 28 years has indeed left an indelible impression on the entire business & industrial community. He was instrumental for grooming the business leaders by giving them the opportunity to become President KCCI and always guiding them round the clock on how to deal with issues."

Shariq Vohra also appreciated everyone who expressed their condolences from all over the country and around the world. "We are indebted to everyone for joining us in prayers for the departed soul," he added.

He prayed that may Almighty Allah place the departed soul in Jannat ul Firdous and grant courage to the members of the bereaved family, friends, well-wishers and all BMGIANs to bear this irreparable loss.

Teli was a distinguished industrialist possessing eminent qualities of leadership. He belonged to a renowned family that has been active in business since the inception of Pakistan. Siraj Teli's valuable family background has been a great source of strength in enabling him to conduct his life ethically and successfully.

As Chairman of the Businessmen Group, Siraj Teli was recognized for his extraordinary leadership of the Business and Industrial community over the past 28 years. He brought about revolutionary and progressive changes in trade politics and in the functioning of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry, the SITE Association of Industry and other platforms of public service and social work. To recognize Siraj Teli's outstanding contribution to the national economy and public service, the then President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari was pleased to confer the award "Sitara-e-Imtiaz."

Siraj Teli's services to the private sector, his efforts for the industrial development and his endeavor for the unity of the nation in general and business and industrial community in particular, his aggressive and creative plans to boost export and his contribution to the economic development of the country were indeed creditable and commendable.

Siraj Kassam Teli's unrelenting, sincere and honest efforts have changed the outlook of Trade Politics. As a result, now genuine stakeholders are seen taking part in the affairs of KCCI. His leadership had been instrumental in changing the mindset of the Business Community in such a manner that the Chamber now looks after the general interest of Karachi as a whole and, without any discrimination of cast, color or creed.

Teli's services to the private sector, his efforts for industrial development, his endeavors for the unity of the nation in general and business and industrial community in particular and his contribution to the economic development of the country, were indeed commendable and will always be remembered.

