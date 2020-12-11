AVN 77.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.8%)
Sindh CM's adviser Aijaz Sheerazi dies of corona

INP 11 Dec 2020

KARACHI: Aijaz Ali Shah Sheerazi, adviser to the Sindh chief minister on population welfare died of the coronavirus at a hospital here on Thursday. Sheerazi, who belongs to Sujawal, had been fighting for his life after getting infected for the last two months at different health facilities.

At the time of his death, he was in the intensive care unit of private hospital while placed on a ventilator.

Earlier, he had tested negative for the virus around a month ago but his condition deteriorated because of the infection. Soon after hearing the news of his demise, markets and businesses started closing in Sujawal, Thatta, Jang Shahi, Gharo and other towns of Sujawal and Thatta districts as people grieved over the loss of their beloved politician who was elected to the Sindh Assembly five times.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, in his reaction, expressed his sorrow and offered his condolences to the bereaved family. Late Sheerazi was a popular and moderate personality, he added. Sheerazi isn't the first PPP leader losing his life to the coronavirus as Jam Madad Ali, MPA from Sanghar had passed away last month.

