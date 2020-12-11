AVN 77.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.8%)
BOP 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
CHCC 138.00 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.59%)
DCL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.58%)
DGKC 108.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.29%)
EFERT 61.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.65%)
EPCL 48.40 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (4.29%)
FCCL 21.37 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.56%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
HASCOL 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.87%)
HBL 133.61 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (2.02%)
HUBC 79.86 Decreased By ▼ -4.28 (-5.09%)
HUMNL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
JSCL 29.38 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.98%)
KAPCO 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.38%)
KEL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.91%)
LOTCHEM 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.2%)
MLCF 41.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.84%)
OGDC 101.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
PAEL 36.05 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.92%)
PIBTL 13.31 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.34%)
PIOC 93.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.79%)
POWER 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
PPL 89.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
PSO 199.81 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.01%)
SNGP 43.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.48%)
STPL 19.57 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (4.32%)
TRG 78.30 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (4.4%)
UNITY 28.61 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (4.84%)
WTL 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,428 Increased By ▲ 20.18 (0.46%)
BR30 22,367 Increased By ▲ 91.22 (0.41%)
KSE100 42,306 Increased By ▲ 101.81 (0.24%)
KSE30 17,672 Decreased By ▼ -19.43 (-0.11%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 11, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Oracle beats quarterly profit estimates on cloud services boost

  • The company beefed up its cloud services during the quarter as people continue to work remotely.
  • Net income rose to $2.44 billion, or 80 cents per share, in the second quarter ended November 30, from $2.31 billion, or 69 cents per share, a year earlier.
Reuters 11 Dec 2020

Oracle Corp beat Wall Street estimates for second-quarter profit and revenue on Thursday, as remote work trends boosted cloud product and software licensing sales.

The company beefed up its cloud services during the quarter as people continue to work remotely, which helped it strengthen its position against larger rivals Microsoft and Amazon.com's cloud offerings.

Net income rose to $2.44 billion, or 80 cents per share, in the second quarter ended November 30, from $2.31 billion, or 69 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Oracle earned $1.06 per share, topping market expectations of $1 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Total revenues rose 2% to $9.8 billion. Analyst's were expecting revenue of $9.79 billion.

Oracle Corp

Oracle beats quarterly profit estimates on cloud services boost

Opposition's rallies pose threat to people's lives, makes no difference to govt: PM

Pakistan condemns India's 'false propaganda campaign’ to defame it internationally

Global tech firms seek PM's assistance for critical changes to new social media rules

India's 15-year-old disinformation, influence operation against Pakistan exposed

An antitrust lawsuit in US calls for the breakup of Facebook

DRAP cuts price of drug being used to treat COVID-19 patients

CTD arrests five RAW-linked terrorists from Lahore

Pakistan Army put on high alert amid threat of Indian attack

Saudi prince asks US court to dismiss 'assassination' lawsuit

India could launch false flag operation against Pakistan to divert attention from its internal problems: Qureshi

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters