Business & Finance
Oracle beats quarterly profit estimates on cloud services boost
- The company beefed up its cloud services during the quarter as people continue to work remotely.
- Net income rose to $2.44 billion, or 80 cents per share, in the second quarter ended November 30, from $2.31 billion, or 69 cents per share, a year earlier.
11 Dec 2020
Oracle Corp beat Wall Street estimates for second-quarter profit and revenue on Thursday, as remote work trends boosted cloud product and software licensing sales.
The company beefed up its cloud services during the quarter as people continue to work remotely, which helped it strengthen its position against larger rivals Microsoft and Amazon.com's cloud offerings.
Net income rose to $2.44 billion, or 80 cents per share, in the second quarter ended November 30, from $2.31 billion, or 69 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, Oracle earned $1.06 per share, topping market expectations of $1 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Total revenues rose 2% to $9.8 billion. Analyst's were expecting revenue of $9.79 billion.
Qatar Petroleum Trading bids lowest for three January LNG cargoes sought by Pakistan
Oracle beats quarterly profit estimates on cloud services boost
Opposition's rallies pose threat to people's lives, makes no difference to govt: PM
Pakistan condemns India's 'false propaganda campaign’ to defame it internationally
Global tech firms seek PM's assistance for critical changes to new social media rules
India's 15-year-old disinformation, influence operation against Pakistan exposed
An antitrust lawsuit in US calls for the breakup of Facebook
DRAP cuts price of drug being used to treat COVID-19 patients
CTD arrests five RAW-linked terrorists from Lahore
Pakistan Army put on high alert amid threat of Indian attack
Saudi prince asks US court to dismiss 'assassination' lawsuit
India could launch false flag operation against Pakistan to divert attention from its internal problems: Qureshi
Read more stories
Comments