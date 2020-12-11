Markets
US stock funds shed $7.7bn, ending four-week inflow streak
- Taxable bond funds attracted $5.4 billion in the week to Wednesday, their fifth straight weekly inflow.
11 Dec 2020
NEW YORK: US-based equity funds posted a $7.7 billion net outflow in the latest week, ending a four-week streak of inflows, according to Lipper.
Taxable bond funds attracted $5.4 billion in the week to Wednesday, their fifth straight weekly inflow, Lipper data released on Thursday showed. Money market funds drew $22.3 billion, the largest weekly inflow since May.
