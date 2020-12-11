Business & Finance
Pfizer plans to file for full FDA approval of COVID-19 vaccine in April 2021
- The vaccine awaits emergency use authorization by the US Food and Drug Administration.
- The remarks were made by Pfizer executive William Gruber at a meeting of independent US FDA advisers.
11 Dec 2020
Pfizer Inc said on Thursday it planned to file for full US approval of its experimental coronavirus vaccine by April next year, even as the vaccine awaits emergency use authorization by the US Food and Drug Administration.
The remarks were made by Pfizer executive William Gruber at a meeting of independent US FDA advisers that are weighing emergency authorization of the vaccine made by Pfizer and German partner BioNTech SE.
