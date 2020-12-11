AVN 77.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.8%)
COVID-19 claims 10 more lives, infects 1,559 others: CM Sindh

  • The CM said that 12,703 samples were tested which diagnosed 1,559 cases that constituted 12.3 percent current detection rate.
APP 11 Dec 2020

KARACHI: As many as 10 more patients of COVID-19 died overnight lifting the death toll to 3,109 and 1,559 new cases emerged when 12,703 samples were tested raising the tally to 191,246.

This was disclosed by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here from CM House on Thursday.

He said that 10 more patients lost their lives overnight lifting the death toll to 3,109 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

The CM said that 12,703 samples were tested which diagnosed 1,559 cases that constituted 12.3 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 2,113,046 tests have been conducted against which 191,246 cases have been detected, of them 86 percent or 164,604 patients have recovered, including 1112 overnight.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that currently 23,533 patients were under treatment, of them 22,627 in home isolation, 15 at isolation centers and 891 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 777 patients was stated to be critical, including 94 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 1559 new cases 1262 have been detected from Karachi, including 383 from East, 320 Korangi, 287 South, 170 Central and 64 West. Hyderabad has 77 cases, Thatta 29, Sukkur 17, Ghotki 14, Larkana 13, Matiari 10, Mirpurkhas nd Dadu nine each, Naushehroferoze and Umerkot eight each, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and kambar seven each, Shaheed benazirabad six, Sujawal five, Badin four, Jamshoro three, Tando Mohammad Khan two, Kashmore and Tando Allahyar one each.

Syed Murad Ali Shah urged people of Sindh to abide by the COVID19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the government.

