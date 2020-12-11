AVN 77.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.8%)
BOP 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
CHCC 138.00 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.59%)
DCL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.58%)
DGKC 108.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.29%)
EFERT 61.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.65%)
EPCL 48.40 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (4.29%)
FCCL 21.37 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.56%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
HASCOL 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.87%)
HBL 133.61 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (2.02%)
HUBC 79.86 Decreased By ▼ -4.28 (-5.09%)
HUMNL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
JSCL 29.38 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.98%)
KAPCO 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.38%)
KEL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.91%)
LOTCHEM 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.2%)
MLCF 41.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.84%)
OGDC 101.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
PAEL 36.05 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.92%)
PIBTL 13.31 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.34%)
PIOC 93.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.79%)
POWER 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
PPL 89.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
PSO 199.81 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.01%)
SNGP 43.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.48%)
STPL 19.57 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (4.32%)
TRG 78.30 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (4.4%)
UNITY 28.61 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (4.84%)
WTL 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,428 Increased By ▲ 20.18 (0.46%)
BR30 22,367 Increased By ▲ 91.22 (0.41%)
KSE100 42,306 Increased By ▲ 101.81 (0.24%)
KSE30 17,672 Decreased By ▼ -19.43 (-0.11%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 11, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

CPEC is flagship project of Pakistan, China: Dr Moeed

  • The SAPM said the cordial relations between the two countries were setting a path of economic progress in the region.
APP 11 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Security, Dr Moeed Yusuf Thursday said China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was a flagship project of Pakistan and China.

He made these remarks while meeting China’s Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong here, said a press release.

Both the dignitaries discussed matters related to China-Pakistan relationship.

Speaking on the occasion, the SAPM said the cordial relations between the two countries were setting a path of economic progress in the region.

China and Pakistan were united at all fronts and both countries were working jointly for regional development, he added.

The SAPM discussed the Indian dossier and added India was trying to sabotage CPEC. But together Pakistan and China were ensuring that Indian attempts would fail, he added.

Dr Moeed Yusuf said Pakistan was focusing on economic diplomacy and economic security.

He mentioned that Prime Minister Imran Khan had constituted an Economic Outreach Apex Committee for this purpose.

He mentioned that the purpose of economic outreach was coordination among various relevant federal ministries, provincial departments and others for the achievement of targets.

The Chinese ambassador said Pakistan needed to develop Special Economic Zones being set up under the transformative CPEC. Pakistan had special relations and comprehensive strategic partnership with China, he added.

The SAPM underlined the need for China and Pakistan to constantly give message to the world that they stood united against all challenges.

Both sides also agreed to increase collaboration among think tanks of their countries and to devise a plan for that purpose.

Moeed Yusuf

CPEC is flagship project of Pakistan, China: Dr Moeed

Opposition's rallies pose threat to people's lives, makes no difference to govt: PM

Pakistan condemns India's 'false propaganda campaign’ to defame it internationally

Global tech firms seek PM's assistance for critical changes to new social media rules

India's 15-year-old disinformation, influence operation against Pakistan exposed

An antitrust lawsuit in US calls for the breakup of Facebook

DRAP cuts price of drug being used to treat COVID-19 patients

CTD arrests five RAW-linked terrorists from Lahore

Pakistan Army put on high alert amid threat of Indian attack

Saudi prince asks US court to dismiss 'assassination' lawsuit

India could launch false flag operation against Pakistan to divert attention from its internal problems: Qureshi

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters