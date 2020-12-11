AVN 77.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.8%)
BOP 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
CHCC 138.00 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.59%)
DCL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.58%)
DGKC 108.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.29%)
EFERT 61.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.65%)
EPCL 48.40 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (4.29%)
FCCL 21.37 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.56%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
HASCOL 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.87%)
HBL 133.61 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (2.02%)
HUBC 79.86 Decreased By ▼ -4.28 (-5.09%)
HUMNL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
JSCL 29.38 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.98%)
KAPCO 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.38%)
KEL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.91%)
LOTCHEM 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.2%)
MLCF 41.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.84%)
OGDC 101.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
PAEL 36.05 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.92%)
PIBTL 13.31 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.34%)
PIOC 93.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.79%)
POWER 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
PPL 89.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
PSO 199.81 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.01%)
SNGP 43.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.48%)
STPL 19.57 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (4.32%)
TRG 78.30 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (4.4%)
UNITY 28.61 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (4.84%)
WTL 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,428 Increased By ▲ 20.18 (0.46%)
BR30 22,367 Increased By ▲ 91.22 (0.41%)
KSE100 42,306 Increased By ▲ 101.81 (0.24%)
KSE30 17,672 Decreased By ▼ -19.43 (-0.11%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 11, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

FM urges int'l community to hold India accountable for human rights violations in IIOJK

  • Qureshi also reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering solidarity with the people of IIOJK, including the women.
APP 11 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Thursday called on the international community to take note of the atrocities being committed by Indian occupation forces in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), hold India to account and review engagement with it.

He was speaking at a panel discussion held here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here on the plight of women in the IIOJK, to mark the International Human Rights Day.

The foreign minister highlighted the human rights and humanitarian dimension of the Kashmir issue in the context of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and underlined the need to project the plight of the Kashmiri people.

He said India should be urged to fulfill its human rights obligations, a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Foreign Minister Qureshi also reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering solidarity with the people of IIOJK, including the women.

Besides the foreign minister, the talk was attended by Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood, parliamentarians, members of the diplomatic corps, representatives of non-governmental organizations and the think tank community.

Panelists included human rights activist Mushaal Hussein Mullick; former Minister for Social Welfare and Women Development of Azad Jammu & Kashmir Farzana Yaqoob; Parliamentary Secretary for Foreign Affairs Andaleeb Abbas as well as Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice Barrister Maleeka Bukhari.

Director General Kashmir Cell Sadia Altaf Qazi hosted the event.

Discussions focused on the atrocities being committed against women in the IIOJK by the Indian occupation forces and the physical, psychological, social and economic ramifications of these actions. Psychiatrist Dr Asma Humayun dilated upon the mental health aspect of the situation.

During the event, participants were shown documentaries and first-hand accounts of human rights abuses being perpetrated against the women of the IIOJK.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi

FM urges int'l community to hold India accountable for human rights violations in IIOJK

Opposition's rallies pose threat to people's lives, makes no difference to govt: PM

Pakistan condemns India's 'false propaganda campaign’ to defame it internationally

Global tech firms seek PM's assistance for critical changes to new social media rules

India's 15-year-old disinformation, influence operation against Pakistan exposed

An antitrust lawsuit in US calls for the breakup of Facebook

DRAP cuts price of drug being used to treat COVID-19 patients

CTD arrests five RAW-linked terrorists from Lahore

Pakistan Army put on high alert amid threat of Indian attack

Saudi prince asks US court to dismiss 'assassination' lawsuit

India could launch false flag operation against Pakistan to divert attention from its internal problems: Qureshi

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters