AVN 77.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.8%)
BOP 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
CHCC 138.00 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.59%)
DCL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.58%)
DGKC 108.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.29%)
EFERT 61.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.65%)
EPCL 48.40 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (4.29%)
FCCL 21.37 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.56%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
HASCOL 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.87%)
HBL 133.61 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (2.02%)
HUBC 79.86 Decreased By ▼ -4.28 (-5.09%)
HUMNL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
JSCL 29.38 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.98%)
KAPCO 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.38%)
KEL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.91%)
LOTCHEM 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.2%)
MLCF 41.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.84%)
OGDC 101.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
PAEL 36.05 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.92%)
PIBTL 13.31 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.34%)
PIOC 93.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.79%)
POWER 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
PPL 89.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
PSO 199.81 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.01%)
SNGP 43.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.48%)
STPL 19.57 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (4.32%)
TRG 78.30 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (4.4%)
UNITY 28.61 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (4.84%)
WTL 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,428 Increased By ▲ 20.18 (0.46%)
BR30 22,367 Increased By ▲ 91.22 (0.41%)
KSE100 42,306 Increased By ▲ 101.81 (0.24%)
KSE30 17,672 Decreased By ▼ -19.43 (-0.11%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 11, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Minister reviews availability, prices of edibles

  • The minister inquired about the sale of sugar at an exorbitant rate despite the availability of local sugar in the market and the ex-mill rate was also less.
APP 11 Dec 2020

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Industries & Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal on Thursday presided over a meeting of the task force for price control here at Industries department to review the availability, prices and monitoring of essential items.

According to spokesperson, the minister expressed strong displeasure over non decrease in the price of sugar in provincial capital and different parts of the province.

He reprimanded the administration and said the administration should mend its ways as enough discussions had already been held. "The administration is also responsible and the performance report will be forwarded to the chief minister’s office," he added.

The minister inquired about the sale of sugar at an exorbitant rate despite the availability of local sugar in the market and the ex-mill rate was also less.

The administration should explain the situation, the minister added and directed that sugar prices should be in accordance with the ex-mill rate.

He said that impassiveness of the administration with regard to implementation on notified prices was deplorable as hoarders and profiteers were the enemy of humanity and deserved no leniency.

Mian Aslam Iqbal directed continuous monitoring of sugar and other essential items and the meeting decided to speed up crackdown against illegal profiteers.

The meeting was told that 45000 complaints had been lodged about price hike at Qeemat App Punjab and more than 44000 had been resolved.

Cane Commissioner and officers of line departments attended the meeting while commissioners, DCs and police officers participated through video link.

Mian Aslam Iqbal

Minister reviews availability, prices of edibles

Opposition's rallies pose threat to people's lives, makes no difference to govt: PM

Pakistan condemns India's 'false propaganda campaign’ to defame it internationally

Global tech firms seek PM's assistance for critical changes to new social media rules

India's 15-year-old disinformation, influence operation against Pakistan exposed

An antitrust lawsuit in US calls for the breakup of Facebook

DRAP cuts price of drug being used to treat COVID-19 patients

CTD arrests five RAW-linked terrorists from Lahore

Pakistan Army put on high alert amid threat of Indian attack

Saudi prince asks US court to dismiss 'assassination' lawsuit

India could launch false flag operation against Pakistan to divert attention from its internal problems: Qureshi

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters