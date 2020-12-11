AVN 77.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.8%)
BOP 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
CHCC 138.00 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.59%)
DCL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.58%)
DGKC 108.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.29%)
EFERT 61.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.65%)
EPCL 48.40 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (4.29%)
FCCL 21.37 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.56%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
HASCOL 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.87%)
HBL 133.61 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (2.02%)
HUBC 79.86 Decreased By ▼ -4.28 (-5.09%)
HUMNL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
JSCL 29.38 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.98%)
KAPCO 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.38%)
KEL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.91%)
LOTCHEM 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.2%)
MLCF 41.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.84%)
OGDC 101.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
PAEL 36.05 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.92%)
PIBTL 13.31 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.34%)
PIOC 93.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.79%)
POWER 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
PPL 89.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
PSO 199.81 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.01%)
SNGP 43.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.48%)
STPL 19.57 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (4.32%)
TRG 78.30 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (4.4%)
UNITY 28.61 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (4.84%)
WTL 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,428 Increased By ▲ 20.18 (0.46%)
BR30 22,367 Increased By ▲ 91.22 (0.41%)
KSE100 42,306 Increased By ▲ 101.81 (0.24%)
KSE30 17,672 Decreased By ▼ -19.43 (-0.11%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 11, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

CM Sindh appreciates WHO for its support in COVID-19 pandemic

  • Dr Mahipala extended WHO support for betterment of service delivery, COVID-19 and emergencies/ outbreaks.
APP 11 Dec 2020

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah appreciating World Health Organization (WHO) support in containing COVID-19 and controlling polio cases said that the organization would support Pakistan, particularly Sindh government in provision of COVID-19 vaccine.

This he said while talking to WHO Representative and Head of Mission Pakistan, Dr Palitha Mahipala here at CM House.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the WHO has always supported his government whether it was polio drive, mother child health, malnutrition issues and now its guidance for containing COVID-19 has proved to be the best service.

Talking about the second wave of COVID in Pakistan, Dr Mahipala highlighted the importance of Public Health measures, strengthening of SARI/ ILI surveillance and communication to flatten the epidemic curve.

In the meeting , the COVID testing and vaccine came under discussion.

Dr Mahipala shared WHO technical support for vaccine availability, distribution and logistics to Pakistan. Modality for vaccine and Pakistan strategy for provision of vaccination was also among the discussion points

Dr Mahipala extended WHO support for betterment of service delivery, COVID-19 and emergencies/ outbreaks

Dr Mahipala handed over six vehicles to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah for strengthening of surveillance, EPI and mini ambulance for District Umerkot.

Earlier during the visit, Dr Mahipala also handed over two PCR machines, equipment and supplies to provincial Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal pechuho.

Syed Murad Ali Shah

CM Sindh appreciates WHO for its support in COVID-19 pandemic

Opposition's rallies pose threat to people's lives, makes no difference to govt: PM

Pakistan condemns India's 'false propaganda campaign’ to defame it internationally

Global tech firms seek PM's assistance for critical changes to new social media rules

India's 15-year-old disinformation, influence operation against Pakistan exposed

An antitrust lawsuit in US calls for the breakup of Facebook

DRAP cuts price of drug being used to treat COVID-19 patients

CTD arrests five RAW-linked terrorists from Lahore

Pakistan Army put on high alert amid threat of Indian attack

Saudi prince asks US court to dismiss 'assassination' lawsuit

India could launch false flag operation against Pakistan to divert attention from its internal problems: Qureshi

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters