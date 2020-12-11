AVN 77.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.8%)
BOP 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
CHCC 138.00 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.59%)
DCL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.58%)
DGKC 108.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.29%)
EFERT 61.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.65%)
EPCL 48.40 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (4.29%)
FCCL 21.37 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.56%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
HASCOL 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.87%)
HBL 133.61 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (2.02%)
HUBC 79.86 Decreased By ▼ -4.28 (-5.09%)
HUMNL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
JSCL 29.38 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.98%)
KAPCO 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.38%)
KEL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.91%)
LOTCHEM 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.2%)
MLCF 41.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.84%)
OGDC 101.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
PAEL 36.05 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.92%)
PIBTL 13.31 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.34%)
PIOC 93.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.79%)
POWER 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
PPL 89.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
PSO 199.81 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.01%)
SNGP 43.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.48%)
STPL 19.57 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (4.32%)
TRG 78.30 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (4.4%)
UNITY 28.61 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (4.84%)
WTL 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,428 Increased By ▲ 20.18 (0.46%)
BR30 22,367 Increased By ▲ 91.22 (0.41%)
KSE100 42,306 Increased By ▲ 101.81 (0.24%)
KSE30 17,672 Decreased By ▼ -19.43 (-0.11%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 11, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Tram service in Karachi to help promote tourism in Karachi: Commissioner

  • He said that an excellent tourist service would be introduced in Karachi for the people coming out of station.
APP 11 Dec 2020

KARACHI: Administrator and Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Ali Shallwani on Thursday said that he had recommended the government to run tram service in Karachi as it would help in increasing tourism in Karachi.

Talking to Turkish delegation led by Consul General Tolga Ochak here, Shallwani said that Turkish expertise would also be utilized in uplifting libraries and parks.

Eyyup Yildirim Dawlence Chief Executive Umar Ahsan and Marketing Head Hassan Jameel were also amongst the delegation while Additional Commissioner Karachi Dr Waqas Roshan and Director General Parks Taha Saleem were also present on the occasion.

The Administrator said that his recent tour to Turkey was successful as he had met representatives of different companies and planned for running tram service in Karachi as well as uplifting parks and libraries.

He said that an excellent tourist service would be introduced in Karachi for the people coming out of station.

Shallwani said that tram would be run on nine-kilometre track from Metropole Hotel to Tower. In the first phase, the tram would pass through street library club road (commissioner office), Governor House, Shaheen Complex and II Chundrigarh Road.

He said that the international tourists would be attracted towards Karachi and it would help increasing tourism in Pakistan.

He said that it was decided to name roads of Karachi as "Istanbul Avenue" and Ata "Turk Avenue", adding that Director General Parks Taha Saleem and Turkish representatives would visit the city to recommend the roads.

The Administrator said that Turkish offer for their support in different projects is welcoming. Turkey also offered to establish Turkish language learning centre in Karachi.

Shallwani was of the view that a part of Baghe Ibn e Qasim would be allocated for projection of brother country Turkish culture and civilization.

He said that these projects would further increase relationships of Pakistan and Turkey and give fruitful results in the future.

Tram service Iftikhar Ali Shallwani

Tram service in Karachi to help promote tourism in Karachi: Commissioner

Opposition's rallies pose threat to people's lives, makes no difference to govt: PM

Pakistan condemns India's 'false propaganda campaign’ to defame it internationally

Global tech firms seek PM's assistance for critical changes to new social media rules

India's 15-year-old disinformation, influence operation against Pakistan exposed

An antitrust lawsuit in US calls for the breakup of Facebook

DRAP cuts price of drug being used to treat COVID-19 patients

CTD arrests five RAW-linked terrorists from Lahore

Pakistan Army put on high alert amid threat of Indian attack

Saudi prince asks US court to dismiss 'assassination' lawsuit

India could launch false flag operation against Pakistan to divert attention from its internal problems: Qureshi

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters