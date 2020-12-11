Govt ready for dialogue with opposition except corrupts accountability: Asad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Thursday said the government was ready to hold dialogue with opposition on every important issue except accountability of the corrupts as it would not make any compromise over the matter.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government had offered the opposition many times to sit together for bringing improvement in the system of the country as doors never close for dialogue in the politics and democracy.

Opposition had asked the government for National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) during the legislation about the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) bill in the shape of their proposed points for amending the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws, he added.

The minister said people wanted to hold accountability of the corrupt people, adding the NAB was an independent institution as it was performing its duties without any interference or political pressure.

He said the opposition was not caring about standard operating procedures against the coronavirus and they were intentionally pushing the people in danger and playing with their lives by holding public gatherings while the pandemic was spreading rapidly in the country.

He urged the Pakistan Democratic Movement to avoid public gatherings in this crucial time and not to do politics over lives of the people.

Replying to a question, he said all the political parties and provincial governments were included in the National Command and Operation Center and during the meetings of the NCOC, no consensus was developed to hold big gatherings in the country during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Asad Umar said the government was addressing the national issues as its leadership had taken some hard decisions during the first two years and due to that the country was brought out from different challenges.

He said the government had started work on two big dams, Main Line-1 project of railway, Karachi transformation plan and development in Balochistan as well.

Replying to another query, he said the government was realising the problems of the masses, adding the government was making efforts for reducing the inflation as prices of routine used commodities were decreasing and people would witness more reduction in prices of edible items in days to come.

He said Nawaz Sharif wanted that his daughter Maryam Nawaz to lead the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz but on the other hand Shehbaz Sharif wanted to lead the party and his son Hamza Shehbaz.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was still popular political party among the people as the results of the Gilgit Baltistan elections was living example in that regard.

The government had strongly believed in supremacy of law as it had always respected the national institutions and their decisions.