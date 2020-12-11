AVN 77.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.8%)
Efforts underway to ensure protection of human rights; says Balochistan CM

  • He said our government is striving for the promotion of national unity and solidarity aimed to create an environment of peaceful coexistence.
APP 11 Dec 2020

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Jam Kamal Khan Thursday said the government was taking a number of steps to ensure the protection of human rights under legal processes.

In his message on the occasion of International Day of Human Rights, he said the celebration of International Human Rights Day showed our strong commitment for the promotion of human rights.

The chief minister said the celebration of the International Day of Human Rights by the United Nations since 1948 was aimed at drawing the attention of the nations of the world towards the protection of human rights and human values.

"Long before the United Nations began celebrating International Human Rights Day, our religion, Islam, taught us to respect human rights," he said.

He said our government is striving for the promotion of national unity and solidarity aimed to create an environment of peaceful coexistence where all human beings have equal status and are not discriminated against on the basis of caste, race, color, religion and gender.

Expressing grave concern over the military lockdown, curfew and serious human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the chief minister stressed today all international governmental, non-governmental organizations, media and civil society are committed to play their significant role for protection of the human rights of the people of occupied Kashmir and their right to self-determination.

"Respect for human dignity, protection of human rights, ensuring human freedom and equality is one of the fundamental principles of our religion and Constitution, while the government is committed to the protection and promotion of human rights," he said.

He noted the incumbent government was also ensuring a number of legal measures to protect and promote human rights.

