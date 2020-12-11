World
EU leaders agree to extend Russia sanctions again
- "Agreement on ... the roll over of the sanctions against Russia," Barend Leyts.
- The EU hit Russia's energy, financial and arms sectors over Moscow's role in the conflict in Ukraine.
11 Dec 2020
BRUSSELS: European Union leaders agreed on Thursday to extend economic sanctions imposed on Russia for its intervention in Ukraine by another six months, a spokesman for European Council President Charles Michel said.
"Agreement on ... the roll over of the sanctions against Russia," the spokesman, Barend Leyts, tweeted, confirming the bloc's judgment that Moscow had failed to implement the conditions of the Minsk peace agreement.
The EU hit Russia's energy, financial and arms sectors over Moscow's role in the conflict in Ukraine, and prolonged them repeatedly as the Kremlin vows not to return the peninsula to Kyiv and a frozen conflict has taken hold in Ukraine's east.
