Pakistan
Qatar Petroleum Trading bids lowest for three January LNG cargoes sought by Pakistan
11 Dec 2020
ISLAMABAD: Qatar Petroleum Trading on Thursday placed the best offers for three of six cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) sought by Pakistan for January delivery, a document of Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) showed.
The lowest price offered was for the cargo that is to be delivered at the end of January, at 15.3209% of Brent crude - known as a slope rate, said the document uploaded on the website of PLL, which is a government subsidiary that procures LNG from the international market.
The lowest offers for the two other January cargoes were Brent crude slope rates of 17.3203% and 17.3207%.
There were no bids placed for delivery of cargoes in the first three January delivery windows.
