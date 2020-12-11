AVN 77.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.8%)
BOP 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
CHCC 138.00 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.59%)
DCL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.58%)
DGKC 108.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.29%)
EFERT 61.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.65%)
EPCL 48.40 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (4.29%)
FCCL 21.37 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.56%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
HASCOL 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.87%)
HBL 133.61 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (2.02%)
HUBC 79.86 Decreased By ▼ -4.28 (-5.09%)
HUMNL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
JSCL 29.38 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.98%)
KAPCO 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.38%)
KEL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.91%)
LOTCHEM 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.2%)
MLCF 41.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.84%)
OGDC 101.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
PAEL 36.05 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.92%)
PIBTL 13.31 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.34%)
PIOC 93.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.79%)
POWER 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
PPL 89.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
PSO 199.81 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.01%)
SNGP 43.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.48%)
STPL 19.57 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (4.32%)
TRG 78.30 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (4.4%)
UNITY 28.61 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (4.84%)
WTL 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,428 Increased By ▲ 20.18 (0.46%)
BR30 22,367 Increased By ▲ 91.22 (0.41%)
KSE100 42,306 Increased By ▲ 101.81 (0.24%)
KSE30 17,672 Decreased By ▼ -19.43 (-0.11%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 11, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US November budget deficit held to $145bn by benefit calendar shifts

  • Without these adjustments, Treasury said November receipts would have fallen 6% from November 2019.
  • Some $62 billion worth of November benefit payments were shifted into October because November started on a weekend.
Reuters 11 Dec 2020

WASHINGTON: The US government posted a $145 billion budget deficit for November, down from $209 billion a year ago, the Treasury Department said on Thursday, but the decline was largely due to calendar shifts of federal benefit payments.

Without these adjustments, Treasury said November receipts would have fallen 6% from November 2019, while outlays would have increased 11%, which would have led to a $207 billion November deficit.

Some $62 billion worth of November benefit payments were shifted into October because November started on a weekend, while the November 2019 data showed $48 billion in December 2019 benefits were paid in November because December started on a weekend.

November receipts as reported totaled $220 billion versus $225 billion a year earlier, a decline of 3%, while November outlays as reported totaled $365 billion, compared to $434 billion a year earlier, a 16% drop.

For the first two months of the 2021 fiscal year started Oct. 1, Treasury reported a federal deficit of $429 billion, compared with $343 billion for the first two months of fiscal 2020.

Treasury officials said this was driven by a 9% increase in outlays to $887 billion due to spending on healthcare and coronavirus rescue programs and on unemployment compensation. Receipts for the year-to-date fell 3% to $457 billion.

The latest Treasury results follow a record full-year deficit of $3.132 trillion for fiscal 2020, which ended Sept. 30, more than tripling the previous year's shortfall due to COVID-19 aid spending.

USA budget deficit

US November budget deficit held to $145bn by benefit calendar shifts

Opposition's rallies pose threat to people's lives, makes no difference to govt: PM

Pakistan condemns India's 'false propaganda campaign’ to defame it internationally

Global tech firms seek PM's assistance for critical changes to new social media rules

India's 15-year-old disinformation, influence operation against Pakistan exposed

An antitrust lawsuit in US calls for the breakup of Facebook

DRAP cuts price of drug being used to treat COVID-19 patients

CTD arrests five RAW-linked terrorists from Lahore

Pakistan Army put on high alert amid threat of Indian attack

Saudi prince asks US court to dismiss 'assassination' lawsuit

India could launch false flag operation against Pakistan to divert attention from its internal problems: Qureshi

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters