Poverty alleviation, inclusive development through revival of industrialization: PM advocates making wealth creation journey

SIALKOT: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday that his government had been striving to revive industrialization as the only method to alleviate poverty and achieve inclusive growth through wealth creation. "This is the first government which has a policy to industrialize and incentivize (the industry) by promoting ease of doing business to increase investment and thus alleviate poverty and uplift the backward areas," the prime minister said while addressing the business community after the inauguration of AirSial, a private airline launched by Sialkot's business community.

Federal Ministers Hammad Azhar and Ghulam Sarwar, Adviser to PM Abdul Razak Dawood, Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar and provincial cabinet members attended the event.

The prime minister, who had earlier cut the ribbon and inaugurated the airline, said industrialization would help uplift the neglected areas like Gilgit-Baltistan, the merged tribal areas and South Punjab.

Citing the example of China for steering 700 million people out of poverty through industrialization, the prime minister said the country was now executing the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to connect its less-developed areas with sea through Gwadar for their uplift.

He believed that no country could prosper without inclusive and equal growth.

Calling Sialkot's business community "most vibrant" for launching their own airline after an airport and development of roads, the prime minster assured them resolution of all of their issues related to the Federal Board of Revenue, the State Bank of Pakistan and the utility companies within a single meeting scheduled after two weeks.

He congratulated the business community for the new airline which, he hoped, would create a competitive atmosphere for PIA to bring efficiency in service.

"This is a tremendous initiative. The business community knows how to run the airport and airline. It will benefit Sialkot and Pakistan in every aspect," he said.

The prime minister told the business community that though the government had faced difficult times during COVID-19 yet it successfully navigated through it, an achievement which was also acknowledged by the World Health Organization.

However, he said the Opposition, which had earlier been advocating "India-like blanket lockdown during the first spike", was now holding public gatherings despite a sharp surge in the second wave of the coronavirus.

Reiterating his call for observing precautions like wearing of face masks and maintaining social distancing, the prime minister said both the country and the economy could be saved only by adhering to the SOPs.

The prime minister appreciated Industries Minister Hammad Azhar and Commerce Adviser Dawood for maintaining a good interaction with the business community and conveying their issues to him.

He said encouragement of and support to Sialkot's business community was in the country's interest, and the government would fully assist the areas including Wazirabad, Gujrat and Sialkot to boost productivity and exports.

He also reiterated his government's resolve to support the SMEs for creating more job opportunities for the people.

The prime minister also announced setting up of a Haripur-like university in Sialkot to train the youth in engineering, technology and artificial intelligence for coping with the industry's needs.

He said the PTI government would introduce a local government system after April to make the cities directly elect their mayors to help resolve their municipal issues independently on the models of New York, Paris and London without the intervention of provincial governments.

He hoped that the business community, which could run an airport and an airline and construct roads, would get an opportunity to administer their city effectively.

HAMMAD AZHAR: Industries Minister Hammad Azhar said the WHO had acknowledged Pakistan among the seven countries for best navigation through COVID-19 by ensuring a balance between lives and livelihood.

He said the PTI government had inherited a country with the worst economic outlook including minimal of foreign exchange reserves and dollar inflows, reduced exports and the country on FATF grey list facing the toughest action plan.

He said the government took prudent decisions to save the country from default.

Azhar told the gathering that the government had made tax refunds worth Rs250 billion to the business pending for the last several years.

The custom and regulatory duties on around 20,000 items were abolished and more items would be included to reduce the price of the inputs.

He said despite all odds Pakistan improved its ranking by 28 points for ease of doing business and hoped further progress this year despite COVID-19.

Mentioning the incentives-laden packages for industries and construction sector, the minister said cement sale had witnessed a record increase this year. He also urged the industrialists to enhance productivity and innovations to boost exports and make the economy more vibrant.