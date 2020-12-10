PM hails Biden's declared intent to target dirty money

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday welcomed the US President-elect Joe Biden's declared intent of a policy to target dirty money - an initiative matching former's vision and key focus of decades-long political struggle.

"I welcome US President-elect Biden's declared intent of a policy targeting dirty money," the prime minister tweeted sharing a media report saying, "Joe Biden is expected to make a crackdown on illicit finance both at home in the United States and abroad a center piece of his administration."

As per an article published in US-based Foreign Policy magazine, Biden, as vice president, had also spearheaded Obama administration's fight against corruption and kleptocracy which he also echoed in his article published in another publication this spring.