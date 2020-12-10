Federal, provincial govts & autonomous bodies: Re-lending of loans at actual borrowing costs proposed

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Affairs Division (EAD) has prepared re-lending policy 2020, proposing re-lending of loans to federal, provincial governments and autonomous bodies at actual borrowing cost as many entities are defaulting on their debt servicing obligations, sources close to Minister for Economic Affairs told Business Recorder.

As per Re-lending Policy 2016, for provincial government, re-lending rates were at the actual rate but for federal government departments, rates were nine percent, autonomous bodies 12 percent and DFIs nine percent respectively.

Sharing the details, sources said, in terms of Rules of Business 1973, Economic Affairs Division is the lead Division for arranging, negotiating and contracting external economic assistance, including project loans from multilateral and bilateral development partners. These loans are then passed-on/re-lent to the respective federal entities and provincial governments.

Terms and conditions of re-lending of external loans are governed through the Re-lending Policy of the Federal Government as announced from time to time. The last such Re-lending Policy was approved by the ECC in 2016 with the stipulation that it would be revised after three years.

The Economic Affairs Division held a number of meetings with the relevant stakeholders i.e. Ministry of Finance (External Finance Wing, Debt Policy Coordination Office), the State Bank of Pakistan, and had detailed discussions on the proposed revision of the Re-lending Policy 2016. It was agreed that revision in existing re-lending policy is required to accurately reflect the changes in the borrowing cost of the government, exchange risk coverage (ERC) and to have in-built fiscal incentive to encourage repayment culture by the borrowers. The average cost of external borrowing of the federal government for the last five years was 3.6 percent per annum. During the same period, Pak Rupee depreciated by 9.1 percent per annum against US dollar.

In continuation of the decision of the ECC of April 8, 2020, a presentation was made to the Minister for Economic Affairs on the revision of Re-lending Policy 2016 on November 18, 2020. The meeting was apprised that the revision of re-lending proposal was presented before the ECC on April 8, 2020. ECC directed EAD to submit the revised Re-lending Policy after perusal and approval of new Minister for Economic Affairs.

During the presentation the meeting was further informed that previous meetings held on September 26, 2020, September 222, 2020 and March 12, 2020 thoroughly examined and deliberated on the different re-lending components i.e. Average Borrowing Cost (ABC), Exchange Rate Coverage(ERC), Fixed Administrative Cost (FAC) and spread in Re-lending Policy 2016. All the participants, in principle agreed that foreign loans may be relent to the federal government departments, autonomous bodies and DFIs on the same terms and conditions at which these have been borrowed, like provincial governments, with some administrative cost.

The Additional Secretary EAD explained the rationale for revision of existing re-lending policy as the policy is revised every 3-5 years after considering the change in borrowing cost/ exchange rate, etc.

The meeting was apprised that average cost of external borrowing of the federal government for the last five years was 3.6 per cent per annum. During the same period, Pak Rupee deprecated by 9.1 percent per annum against US dollar.

It was highlighted that the average cost of borrowing and exchange risk coverage keeps on changing from time to time in keeping with the changes in market conditions, international benchmark rates and availability of financing from various sources (commercial verses concessional).

This viability significantly exposes the federal government to cost and risk mismatches. On the other hand, the borrowing entities have consistently been highlighting high-lending rates charged by the federal government which raises their financing cost. Thirdly, a large amount of re-lent loans is now overdue as many borrowing entities are defaulting on their debt servicing obligations.

Therefore, EAD argued that the proposed re-lending policy should address such inherent flaws of existing re-lending policy.

Accordingly, the draft re-lending Policy 2020 was presented to the meeting according to which it was proposed that re-lending to Federal and Provincial Government and autonomous bodies should be on actual rate with administrative charges at 0.25 percent to be applied on time over the maturity period of loans. Two percent penal interest to be charged on the amounts that remain unpaid for 30 days after due time.

The DFIs were allowed to charge three percent further spread from their borrowers.

The proposed Re-lending Policy 2020 is mainly guided by the following key considerations: (i) reflect changes in borrowing cost of the government; (ii) take an account of variations in the exchange rate; (iii) reduce risk of the Federal Government; and (iv) pass on actual rates to the borrowers for transparency.

