Dec 10, 2020
South Africa cricket team to tour Pakistan

Muhammad Saleem 10 Dec 2020

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed South Africa men's cricket team's first tour to Pakistan in 14 years which will comprise two ICC World Test Championship fixtures and three Twenty20 Internationals.

South Africa will arrive in Karachi on 16th January and will play the first Test at the National Stadium in Karachi from 26th-30th January. They will then travel to Rawalpindi where the second Test will be held from 4th-8th February. The iconic Gaddafi Stadium, headquarters of Pakistan cricket, will be the venue of the three T20Is, which are scheduled for 11th, 13th and 14th February.

Upon arrival in Karachi and in the lead up to the first Test, South Africa will observe an isolation period following which they will hold training sessions and play intra-squad practice matches.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

