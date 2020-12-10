SSGCL system: Port Qasim-Pakland pipeline being hydro-tested

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has announced on Wednesday that a newly-laid 17 km gas pipeline from Port Qasim to Pakland in the Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) system is being hydro-tested and will be commissioned very soon. The Petroleum Division stated that the pipeline would further facilitate the flow of RLNG, thus, reducing the possibility of gas shortages in the country.

The federal government had already estimated that Sindh may face a gas shortage of 150mmcfd in current winter. The division further stated that no go load shedding was scheduled in the next seven days.

However, isolated complaints of pressure drops, especially at tail ends of the lines, and in the colder climates has been observed, which are being attended by gas utilities actively. The temperature is expected to drop in the coming weekend in the northern part of the country which will cause rise in domestic demand.

According to the supply position of gas, the LNG terminals are operating at full capacity and regassifying 1196 mmcfd. The Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) is getting 907 mmcfd of local gas.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020