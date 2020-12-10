AVN 77.70 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.94%)
India again planning 'false flag operation'

Nuzhat Nazar 10 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: India is making efforts to resort to yet another "false flag operation" to divert attention from its domestic issues through a misadventure against Pakistan, it was reliably learnt.

According to credible sources, Pakistan armed forces have been put on a high alert since India is again planning to resort to a "false flag operation" along the Line of Control (LOC) and the Working Boundary.

They said that India was preparing for a misadventure against Pakistan in a bid to divert attention from internal issue as well as the external pressure after its defeat in Ladakh and Do Kalam.

The sources maintained that India could claim yet another so-called "surgical strike" as part of its another "false flag operation" to divert attention from the mistreatment of minorities, farmers' protests, growing Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir, and criticism from the international media and institutions.

"India is also trying to prevent the Khalistan movement from emerging from the ongoing farmers' movement in the Indian Punjab and to break its momentum," the sources further maintained, adding that New Delhi was planning a Pulwama-style drama for a cross border attack.

In 2016, India also claimed so-called "surgical strikes".

In February 26, 2019, India attempted a similar failed operation.

"We are vigilant and the armed forces have been put on high alert to thwart any Indian misadventure," the sources further stated.

