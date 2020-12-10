Stage actress injured in gun attack

LAHORE: Stage actress Iqra Khan was shot at and injured in Sabzazar locality on Wednesday morning. Police said that Iqra was going to a market with her brother-in-law Sarman Shahzad to buy some items for breakfast. Meanwhile, four unidentified persons riding two motorbikes intercepted them and opened fire on Iqra, police said, adding that one bullet hit her leg.

The actress in her statement recorded before the police has accused Sanam Theater owner Malik Naseer of trying to kill her along with his three unknown accomplices. Police said that initial investigation revealed that the actress had signed a contract with Malik Naseer and she was not showing up at his theater even after receiving some money in advance.

After the incident, Iqra was shifted to Jinnah Hospital where she was being provided medical care and her condition was said to be stable, police said, adding that raids are being conducted for the arrest of Naseer and his unidentified accomplices.

