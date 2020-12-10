PDM to take over Minar-e-Pakistan ground today

LAHORE: The workers of the component parties of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) are geared for a powerful show in Lahore on December 13, and the provincial PDM leaders have decided to start preparations at the Minar-e-Pakistan from Thursday (today).

The provincial leadership of the PDM component parties will reach Minar-e-Pakistan at 2pm on Thursday to start preparations for the public meeting. PDM head Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman has vowed that the rally would be held at Minar-e-Pakistan.

The PML-N leaders on Wednesday visited the venue for making arrangements. The PML-N Youth Wing also organised a bike rally from its Model Town secretariat to Minar-e-Pakistan as part of its mobilisation campaign.

The PML-N leaders including Khawaja Mohammad Asif, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Rana Sanaullah Khan and others are mobilizing the party workers by holding meetings and workers convention to ensure maximum participation on December 13 show.

On the other hand, six more PML-N MPAs including Azma Bukhari, Samiullah Khan and Raheela Khadim Hussain also submitted their resignations from the Punjab assembly seats to the party leadership. The other three PML-N MPAs were Akhtar Hussain Mayo, Anila Fatima and Bilal Farooq Tarar.

The PML-N legislators who have submitted their resignations to the party leadership even before the formal announcement are MPA Saif-ul-Malook Khokhar (PP-160), his younger brother MNA Afzal Khokhar (NA-136), MNA from NA-90 Sargodha Chaudhry Hamid Hameed, MNA Ch Bashir Mehmood Virk from NA-80 Gujranwala -III, MNA Azhar Qayyum Nahra from Gujranwala NA-84, Malik Sohaib Ahmad Bherth from PP-72 (Sargodha-I) and Chaudhry Iftikhar Hussain Chhachhar from PP-188 (Okara-IV).

