Toshakhana articles: LHC seeks five-year record of auctions

LAHORE: Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan on Wednesday sought five-year record of auctions held for the sale of toshakhana articles by January 13 next. The CJ on November 17 had suspended the notification of the auction of Toshakhana's articles.

A citizen Adnan Paracha had questioned the decision of the government to permit the officers of the government and armed forces only to participate in the auction. The petitioner through his counsel argued that the process for the auction was sheer discriminatory and unlawful.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020