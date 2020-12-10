AVN 77.70 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.94%)
India's policies threaten peace, stability of region: Qureshi

Recorder Report 10 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting to hold deliberations on regional security and Pakistan's priorities. According to a statement, the meeting chaired by the foreign minister was attended by Prime Minister's Special Assistant on National Security Division Dr Moeed Yusuf, Director General Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt Gen Faiz Hameed, Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood, and senior officials from the Foreign Office, and the military.

Speaking on the occasion, Foreign Minister Qureshi said that India's policies based on Hindutva ideology had threatened peace and stability of the entire region. He said that Pakistan had presented undeniable and solid evidence before the world through the dossier about India's sponsorship of terrorism inside Pakistan.

He expressed deep concern over the continued brutalities by Indian occupation forces in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The foreign minister stated that the timely completion of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects was one of the top priorities of the current government. He said that economic diplomacy was being pursued to promote investment in the country, and reduce the impact of the Covid-19 on economy.

About Afghanistan, the foreign minister said peace and stability in Afghanistan was imperative for the entire region, adding that Pakistan would continue playing its reconciliatory role for peace in the region including Afghanistan.

The meeting also discussed in detail the coronavirus pandemic challenge, the situation in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, and the challenges facing the region due to India's unilateral and illegal actions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

