Dues of retired PR employees: Karachi division starts making payments

KARACHI: Pakistan Railways Karachi division initiated the payment of the post-retirement dues to its superannuated employees on Wednesday. Officials said in the first phase the outstanding payments to all the Christian and BS 1-5 retired employees will be cleared.

The names of officials, receiving their payments in the first phase, have been displayed at the notice board outside the Divisional Superintendent office Karachi. The federal minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said during a press conference at camp office Karachi on November 7 that the process of post-retirement payments to the retired employees of Pakistan Railways would be started very soon.

