Balochistan's first investment policy: BBOIT conducts consultative session

QUETTA: BBOIT conducted a successful consultative session with its stakeholders on Balochistan's first investment policy at a hotel, here on Wednesday. The session was attended by important government dignitaries and representatives of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry among others, where the CEO of BBOIT Farman Zarkoon presented the draft of Balochistan's first investment policy to the stakeholders and conducted an open discussion on the same. During the discussion, Zarkoon heard suggestions and feedback from all stakeholders on the presented policy draft.

The objective of the session was to ensure that an effective and results-oriented policy be formulated in consultation with all the stakeholders before submitting it for necessary approvals.-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020