PPP rejects inquiry report on KTH incident

Amjad Ali Shah 10 Dec 2020

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) central information secretary, Dr Nafisa Shah has rejected the preliminary inquiry report into Peshawar's Khyber Teaching Hospital incident, in which more than seven people died owing to shortage of oxygen, demanding the immediate resignation of provincial health minister.

Nafisa Shah while speaking at a news conference here on Wednesday said that serious negligence was done in Peshawar's Khyber Teaching Hospital, owing to which seven persons died for shortage of oxygen, demanding the transparent inquiry into the incident. PPP leader said the inquiry is being carried out under supervision of a person, which according to rule; himself is party in the case. She held the board of governance (BoGs) responsible for whatever was done in the government run hospitals in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

"Where had gone the BoGs chairman when the oxygen was run out in Peshawar KTH", she asked, demanding the lodging case against Nausherwan K. Burki and Faisal Sultan. She added in the preliminary inquiry report which stated that system failure was the main cause behind the death of the seven people. She said the Nausherwan K. Burki disappeared with an outbreak of novel coronavirus pandemic.

Accompanied by PPP Senator Robina Khalid, provincial leader Gohar Inqilabi, activists and others, Dr Nafisa Shah said that KP health ministry was run through an online system. She said the BoGs are autonomous in decision making so why the serious negligence occurred in Peshawar's KTH, she asked. She added it is an unfortunate fact that KP didn't get a full-time health minister.

She said the government-run health facilities had privatized while launching the health card scheme, adding that Nausherwan K. Burki wanted to introduce the US healthcare insurance system in KP, and the Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar was the first victim of this US system.

