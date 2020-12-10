AVN 77.70 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.94%)
London-listed stocks stable ahead of Brexit deal

Reuters 10 Dec 2020

LONDON: Stocks listed in London stabilized on Wednesday ahead of talks that could decide whether or not Britain ends 2020 with a messy no-deal exit from the European Union. The FTSE 250, considered a Brexit sentiment barometer, was up 0.1% before a dinner meeting between British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen aimed at breaking the deadlock.

"If no meaningful breakthrough occurs in Wednesday's meeting ... there will be a realistic chance of the UK leaving the EU without a trade deal-or a no-deal Brexit," analysts at investment advisory firm LPL Financial wrote in a note.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 edged higher for the seventh session, led by consumer discretionary and communication services stocks, while Wall Street's indexes hit a record high following positive vaccine news.

The FTSE 100 has bounced from multi-year lows in March on hopes of a vaccine-led recovery in business activity, but has lagged European and US peers as lockdowns hit the economy.

Among the sectors to have weathered the coronavirus crisis, shares in British kitchens supplier Howden Joinery Group gained about 5% after it forecast 2020 pretax profit well above analysts expectations. Meanwhile, food delivery company Just Eat Takeaway.com's shares jumped about 7% after the Daily Telegraph reported that it had recruited 1,000 riders.

