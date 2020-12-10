Recommendations of opposition parties: PDM to make final decision in next meeting

ISLAMABAD: The 11 opposition parties would prepare their recommendations separately that would be presented in the coming meeting of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), which would take a final decision to prioritize the options of resignations, long march, and sit-in against the PTI government.

Secretary General of the PPP Parliamentarians Farhatullah Babar said while talking to this correspondent that the 11 opposition parties which are part of the PDM would prepare their recommendations separately in the light of the decisions of All Parties Conference (APC) by holding their meetings of Central Executive Committees, and to submit them in the next meeting of the PDM. He said that the PDM in its coming meeting would discuss the recommendations, and to take final decision about what would be used as first option.

Babar said that a meeting of PPP Central Executive Committee (CEC) would be held soon in the next few days to discuss the options of resignations from the assemblies, long march, and sit-in, and prepare recommendations. He said that the PPP would also hold its CEC meeting on the death anniversary of former prime minister late Benazir Bhutto Shaheed on 27th December in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh, Larkana.

When asked about the resignations of PPP parliamentarians from Sindh Assembly, Babar said that his party would follow all the decisions which would be taken by the PDM. He said the PDM would take the decisions with the consensus of the opposition parties.

According to sources, the PPP took a stand that the PDM's announced schedule should be implemented first. They said if they resign first, then other options will be difficult to increase the pressure on the PTI government. Resignations from assemblies should be the last card, they said. The sources said that the PPP also wants to convene a meeting of the Central Executive Committee to discuss the resignations.

