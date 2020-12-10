AVN 77.70 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.94%)
BOP 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
CHCC 137.19 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (1.54%)
DCL 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.1%)
DGKC 108.50 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (2.25%)
EFERT 61.30 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.49%)
EPCL 46.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.45%)
FCCL 21.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.66%)
FFL 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.5%)
HASCOL 14.98 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.77%)
HBL 130.96 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.27%)
HUBC 84.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.41%)
HUMNL 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.97%)
JSCL 28.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.17%)
KAPCO 28.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.56%)
KEL 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.55%)
LOTCHEM 14.09 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (7.23%)
MLCF 41.88 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3.46%)
OGDC 101.40 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.85%)
PAEL 35.72 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.39%)
PIBTL 12.88 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.82%)
PIOC 94.50 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.09%)
POWER 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.53%)
PPL 89.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
PSO 199.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.4%)
SNGP 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.45%)
STPL 18.76 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (7.45%)
TRG 75.00 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (2.78%)
UNITY 27.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.91%)
WTL 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.98%)
BR100 4,407 Increased By ▲ 20.95 (0.48%)
BR30 22,275 Increased By ▲ 167.04 (0.76%)
KSE100 42,204 Increased By ▲ 102.25 (0.24%)
KSE30 17,691 Increased By ▲ 57.95 (0.33%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 10, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Air purification: Royal Philips steps up innovation efforts

10 Dec 2020

KARACHI: Royal Philips, a global leader in health technology is stepping up its innovation efforts in air purification towards helping more people make the change to living healthier lives indoors.

Philips has a long-standing heritage in health technology and has become a global leader in air purification. As part of this journey, Philips has launched its latest home care innovation in Pakistan - the new Philips Air Purifier 2000iSeries - to help improve clean air delivery that keeps pollutants, bacteria and viruses at bay.

Across the region, including in Pakistan, urban areas are frequently plagued by smog. Similar to last year, Lahore and Islamabad continues to be shrouded by heavy smog in 2020, which has taken a toll on people's personal health. With more people staying indoors to protect themselves from the polluted outdoor air, it is important to ensure that consumers take the steps to ensure that our indoor air is clean and healthy.-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

Air purification: Royal Philips steps up innovation efforts

Cabinet committees to be reconstituted?

PM hails Biden's declared intent to target dirty money

Federal, provincial govts & autonomous bodies: Re-lending of loans at actual borrowing costs proposed

'Profit on debt': Overseas Pakistanis required to produce tax exemption certificate

Pandemic putting democracy under threat: study

Commercial basis: Importers allowed to make vaccine available

Fitch says upgrades of major economies unlikely in 2021

WB approves $300 million financing for two Sindh projects

South Africa cricket team to tour Pakistan

SSGCL system: Port Qasim-Pakland pipeline being hydro-tested

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.