Air purification: Royal Philips steps up innovation efforts

KARACHI: Royal Philips, a global leader in health technology is stepping up its innovation efforts in air purification towards helping more people make the change to living healthier lives indoors.

Philips has a long-standing heritage in health technology and has become a global leader in air purification. As part of this journey, Philips has launched its latest home care innovation in Pakistan - the new Philips Air Purifier 2000iSeries - to help improve clean air delivery that keeps pollutants, bacteria and viruses at bay.

Across the region, including in Pakistan, urban areas are frequently plagued by smog. Similar to last year, Lahore and Islamabad continues to be shrouded by heavy smog in 2020, which has taken a toll on people's personal health. With more people staying indoors to protect themselves from the polluted outdoor air, it is important to ensure that consumers take the steps to ensure that our indoor air is clean and healthy.-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020