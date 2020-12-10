AVN 77.70 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.94%)
PHMA expresses deep sorrow over demise of Teli

KARACHI: Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers & Exporters Association (PHMA) on Wednesday expressed profound grief and...
Recorder Report 10 Dec 2020

KARACHI: Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers & Exporters Association (PHMA) on Wednesday expressed profound grief and sorrow over a sudden sad demise of renowned industrialist, Siraj Kassam Teli, Chairman Business Group, former President KCCI and patron-in-chief SITE Association of Industry and leader of the business community.

The PHMA office-bearers, executive committee and management prayed to Almighty Allah to bless the departed soul and grant the courage to the bereaved family, friends, well-wishers, all BMGIANs and the members of the business community to bear this irreparable loss. They remembered Siraj Kassam Teli's selfless services for the betterment of trade and industry as well as Karachi and Pakistan.

They recognized that Teli was eminent industrialist, business leader and Chairman of the Businessmen Group who rendered his life for public service at the Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) for the last more than two decades. Teli always took the ownership as the Karachiites and raised strong voice with courage and valour to the government in the interest of Karachi and as well as our beloved country Pakistan.

He will always be remembered by the business community for his services to the nation. PHMA Central Office will remain closed for three days for public dealing to mourn the sad demise of Teli. The service department will partially operate to facilitate the exporters.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

