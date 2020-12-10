AVN 77.70 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.94%)
Dec 10, 2020
Markets

Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar

Recorder Report 10 Dec 2020

KARACHI: Dollar buying and selling rate in the kerb market in rupees on Wednesday (December 9, 2020).

========================
Open Bid       Rs 160.50
Open Offer     Rs 160.70
========================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

