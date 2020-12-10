THE RUPEE: Fall against USD persists

KARACHI: On Wednesday, PKR continued its fall against USD in both interbank and open markets. It however continued to lose value against Euro for buying only while remaining unchanged for selling.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee lost 10 paisas for both buying and selling against USD over yesterday's rates closing at 160.55 and 160.65 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR fell by 10 paisas as well for both buying and selling over yesterday's rates closing at 160.50 and 160.70 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR fell by 30 paisas for buying while remaining unchanged for selling closing at 192.80 and 194 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR remained unchanged for both buying and selling closing at 43.60 and 43.85 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR went down by 5 paisas for buying while remaining unchanged for selling closing at 42.40 and 42.60 respectively.

======================== Open Bid Rs 160.50 Open Offer Rs 160.70 ========================

Interbank Closing Rates: Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Wednesday

======================== Bid Rate Rs 160.55 Offer Rate Rs 160.65 ========================

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee-greenback parity stayed unchanged amid sluggish trading activity in the local currency market on Wednesday.

According to currency dealers, the greenback did not observe any change in its demand and supply situation throughout the day's trading session and it firmly closed at its opening trend for buying and selling at Rs 160.50 and Rs 161.50 respectively.

Furthermore, the national currency maintained downward slide for the second consecutive day against the pound sterling. Consequently, the pound's buying and selling rates further improved from Tuesday's closing of Rs 212.50 and Rs 214.00 to Rs 213.00 and Rs 214.60 respectively, they added.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The dollar gained 20 paisas against the rupee at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Wednesday.

The dollar opened at Rs161(buying) and Rs 161.10(selling) against last rate of Rs160.80(buying) and Rs 160.90(selling).

It closed at Rs161(buying) and Rs 161.10(selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold was Rs. 108,100 (selling) and Rs108,000(buying) at the local Sarafa (gold) markets of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

