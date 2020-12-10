AVN 77.70 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.94%)
BOP 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
CHCC 137.19 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (1.54%)
DCL 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.1%)
DGKC 108.50 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (2.25%)
EFERT 61.30 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.49%)
EPCL 46.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.45%)
FCCL 21.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.66%)
FFL 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.5%)
HASCOL 14.98 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.77%)
HBL 130.96 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.27%)
HUBC 84.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.41%)
HUMNL 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.97%)
JSCL 28.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.17%)
KAPCO 28.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.56%)
KEL 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.55%)
LOTCHEM 14.09 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (7.23%)
MLCF 41.88 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3.46%)
OGDC 101.40 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.85%)
PAEL 35.72 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.39%)
PIBTL 12.88 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.82%)
PIOC 94.50 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.09%)
POWER 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.53%)
PPL 89.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
PSO 199.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.4%)
SNGP 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.45%)
STPL 18.76 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (7.45%)
TRG 75.00 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (2.78%)
UNITY 27.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.91%)
WTL 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.98%)
BR100 4,407 Increased By ▲ 20.95 (0.48%)
BR30 22,275 Increased By ▲ 167.04 (0.76%)
KSE100 42,204 Increased By ▲ 102.25 (0.24%)
KSE30 17,691 Increased By ▲ 57.95 (0.33%)
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on...
Recorder Report 10 Dec 2020

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (December 9, 2020).

=================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
=================================================================================
Member                  Company                             Turnover        Rates
Name                                                       of Shares
=================================================================================
JS Global Cap.          Adam Sugar                             2,000        22.50
                        Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               2,000        22.50
Khanani Sec.            D. S. Industries Ltd                   3,500         2.50
                        Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               3,500         2.50
Darson Sec.             D.G.Cement                             1,000       108.85
                        Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               1,000       108.85
Adam Sec.               Engro Fertilizers                      1,000        61.00
                        Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               1,000        61.00
K & I Global            Engro Polymer & Chem                   1,000        47.50
                        Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               1,000        47.50
Akik Capital            Feroze 1888 Mills                    900,000        95.00
                        Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             900,000        95.00
First Nat. Equities     First National Equity              3,450,000        18.96
                        Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           3,450,000        18.96
Fawad Yusuf Sec.        Ghandhara Ind. Ltd.                      500       274.00
                        Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 500       274.00
BMA Capital             Hub Power                            570,000        84.12
                        Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             570,000        84.12
MRA Sec.                Int. Industries                        2,640       153.50
                        Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               2,640       153.50
Y.H. Sec.               International Steels                 100,000        75.25
                        Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             100,000        75.25
Y.H. Sec.               Maple Leaf Cement                    350,000        41.10
                        Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             350,000        41.10
MRA Sec.                Mithchells Fruit (R)                     761       206.15
                        Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 761       206.15
MRA Sec.                Mughal Iron & Steel                    4,000        66.70
                        Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               4,000        66.70
Azee Sec.               NetSol Technologies                    5,000       117.50
                        Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               5,000       117.50
Sherman Sec.            Pak Suzuki                            51,000       248.50
                        Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              51,000       248.50
M. M. M. A. Khanani     Siemens Engg.                            100       535.00
                        Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 100       535.00
M. M. M. A. Khanani     The Organic Meat Co                    2,000        28.90
                        Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               2,000        28.90
Shaffi Securities       Treet Corporation                        500        32.30
                        Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 500        32.30
=================================================================================
                        Total Turnover                     5,445,001
=================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

