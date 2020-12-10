KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (December 9, 2020).

================================================================================= CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ================================================================================= Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares ================================================================================= JS Global Cap. Adam Sugar 2,000 22.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 22.50 Khanani Sec. D. S. Industries Ltd 3,500 2.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,500 2.50 Darson Sec. D.G.Cement 1,000 108.85 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 108.85 Adam Sec. Engro Fertilizers 1,000 61.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 61.00 K & I Global Engro Polymer & Chem 1,000 47.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 47.50 Akik Capital Feroze 1888 Mills 900,000 95.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 900,000 95.00 First Nat. Equities First National Equity 3,450,000 18.96 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,450,000 18.96 Fawad Yusuf Sec. Ghandhara Ind. Ltd. 500 274.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 274.00 BMA Capital Hub Power 570,000 84.12 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 570,000 84.12 MRA Sec. Int. Industries 2,640 153.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,640 153.50 Y.H. Sec. International Steels 100,000 75.25 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 75.25 Y.H. Sec. Maple Leaf Cement 350,000 41.10 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 350,000 41.10 MRA Sec. Mithchells Fruit (R) 761 206.15 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 761 206.15 MRA Sec. Mughal Iron & Steel 4,000 66.70 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,000 66.70 Azee Sec. NetSol Technologies 5,000 117.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 117.50 Sherman Sec. Pak Suzuki 51,000 248.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 51,000 248.50 M. M. M. A. Khanani Siemens Engg. 100 535.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100 535.00 M. M. M. A. Khanani The Organic Meat Co 2,000 28.90 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 28.90 Shaffi Securities Treet Corporation 500 32.30 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 32.30 ================================================================================= Total Turnover 5,445,001 =================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020