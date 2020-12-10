Markets
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
10 Dec 2020
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (December 9, 2020).
=================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
=================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
=================================================================================
JS Global Cap. Adam Sugar 2,000 22.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 22.50
Khanani Sec. D. S. Industries Ltd 3,500 2.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,500 2.50
Darson Sec. D.G.Cement 1,000 108.85
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 108.85
Adam Sec. Engro Fertilizers 1,000 61.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 61.00
K & I Global Engro Polymer & Chem 1,000 47.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 47.50
Akik Capital Feroze 1888 Mills 900,000 95.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 900,000 95.00
First Nat. Equities First National Equity 3,450,000 18.96
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,450,000 18.96
Fawad Yusuf Sec. Ghandhara Ind. Ltd. 500 274.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 274.00
BMA Capital Hub Power 570,000 84.12
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 570,000 84.12
MRA Sec. Int. Industries 2,640 153.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,640 153.50
Y.H. Sec. International Steels 100,000 75.25
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 75.25
Y.H. Sec. Maple Leaf Cement 350,000 41.10
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 350,000 41.10
MRA Sec. Mithchells Fruit (R) 761 206.15
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 761 206.15
MRA Sec. Mughal Iron & Steel 4,000 66.70
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,000 66.70
Azee Sec. NetSol Technologies 5,000 117.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 117.50
Sherman Sec. Pak Suzuki 51,000 248.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 51,000 248.50
M. M. M. A. Khanani Siemens Engg. 100 535.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100 535.00
M. M. M. A. Khanani The Organic Meat Co 2,000 28.90
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 28.90
Shaffi Securities Treet Corporation 500 32.30
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 32.30
=================================================================================
Total Turnover 5,445,001
=================================================================================
