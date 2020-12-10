Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (December 9, 2020).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: (+) 4,410.77
High: 4,427.37
Low: 4,389.67
Net Change: (+) 19.56
Volume ('000): 384,221
Value ('000): 16,968,103
Makt Cap 1,445,642,579,790
------------------------------------
BR SECTORAL INDICES
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,337.83
NET CH. (-) 12.62
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,027.83
NET CH. (-) 3.33
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,724.88
NET CH. (+) 13.03
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,031.44
NET CH. (-) 37.59
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,915.59
NET CH. (+) 30.71
------------------------------------
As on: 09-December-2020
====================================
