KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (December 9, 2020).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: (+) 4,410.77 High: 4,427.37 Low: 4,389.67 Net Change: (+) 19.56 Volume ('000): 384,221 Value ('000): 16,968,103 Makt Cap 1,445,642,579,790 ------------------------------------ BR SECTORAL INDICES BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,337.83 NET CH. (-) 12.62 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,027.83 NET CH. (-) 3.33 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,724.88 NET CH. (+) 13.03 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,031.44 NET CH. (-) 37.59 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,915.59 NET CH. (+) 30.71 ------------------------------------ As on: 09-December-2020 ====================================

