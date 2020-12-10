Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
10 Dec 2020
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
===================================================================================================================
YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
===================================================================================================================
ShellPakistanLimited 2021 100% R (*) - - - 04.01.2021 to
11.01.2021
Al Shaheer Corporation 2021 50% R - - - 01.01.2021 to
Limited 07.01.2021
(TFC)Askari Bank Limited - - - - - 24.12.2020 to
02.01.2021
===================================================================================================================
Indication: Shell Pakistan Limited - Right Issue at a premium of Rs. 98/- Per Share
