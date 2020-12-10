KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=================================================================================================================== YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) =================================================================================================================== ShellPakistanLimited 2021 100% R (*) - - - 04.01.2021 to 11.01.2021 Al Shaheer Corporation 2021 50% R - - - 01.01.2021 to Limited 07.01.2021 (TFC)Askari Bank Limited - - - - - 24.12.2020 to 02.01.2021 ===================================================================================================================

Indication: Shell Pakistan Limited - Right Issue at a premium of Rs. 98/- Per Share

