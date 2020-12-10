AVN 77.70 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.94%)
BOP 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
CHCC 137.19 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (1.54%)
DCL 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.1%)
DGKC 108.50 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (2.25%)
EFERT 61.30 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.49%)
EPCL 46.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.45%)
FCCL 21.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.66%)
FFL 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.5%)
HASCOL 14.98 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.77%)
HBL 130.96 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.27%)
HUBC 84.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.41%)
HUMNL 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.97%)
JSCL 28.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.17%)
KAPCO 28.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.56%)
KEL 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.55%)
LOTCHEM 14.09 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (7.23%)
MLCF 41.88 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3.46%)
OGDC 101.40 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.85%)
PAEL 35.72 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.39%)
PIBTL 12.88 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.82%)
PIOC 94.50 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.09%)
POWER 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.53%)
PPL 89.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
PSO 199.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.4%)
SNGP 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.45%)
STPL 18.76 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (7.45%)
TRG 75.00 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (2.78%)
UNITY 27.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.91%)
WTL 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.98%)
BR100 4,407 Increased By ▲ 20.95 (0.48%)
BR30 22,275 Increased By ▲ 167.04 (0.76%)
KSE100 42,204 Increased By ▲ 102.25 (0.24%)
KSE30 17,691 Increased By ▲ 57.95 (0.33%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 10, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 10 Dec 2020

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

==================================================================================================
                                                              Date          T+2          Dividend/
Name of Company                       Book Closure             of        last date     Bonus/Right
                                   From          To           AGM        cum price      Percentage
==================================================================================================
Interloop Ltd                 03.12.2020   10.12.2020     10.12.2020(u)       -                  -
Fauji Fertilizer              07.12.2020   13.12.2020          -         03.12.2020     25.5 (III)
Ghani Glass                   07.12.2020   14.12.2020     14.12.2020(u)       -                  -
Engro Corporation             08.12.2020   14.12.2020          -         04.12.2020      100 (III)
First Equity Modaraba         08.12.2020   19.12.2020     20.12.2020          -                Nil
Nishat Mills                  09.12.2020   15.12.2020     15.12.2020(u)       -                  -
Gillette Pakistan             09.12.2020   17.12.2020     17.12.2020(u)       -                  -
(JSTFCII) Jahangir Siddiqui   11.12.2020   24.12.2020          -              -                  -
Dawood Hurenles Crop          11.12.2020   17.12.2020          -         09.12.2020       20 (III)
(AKBLTFC7) Askari Bank        11.12.2020   17.12.2020          -              -                  -
(KELSC4) K-Electirc           11.12.2020   17.12.2020          -              -                  -
Loads Ltd                     11.12.2020   17.12.2020     17.12.2020(u)       -                  -
Bilal Fibres                  13.12.2020   20.12.2020     20.12.2020(u)       -                  -
The Hub Power                 14.12.2020   21.12.2020          -         10.12.2020         40 (I)
Gatron Industries             14.12.2020   22.12.2020     22.12.2020(u)       -                  -
Kot Abbu Power                15.12.2020   22.12.2020          -         11.12.2020         15 (I)
Oil & Gas Devp. Co.           15.12.2020   21.12.2020          -         11.12.2020         20 (I)
Hala Enterprises              15.12.2020   21.12.2020     21.12.2020(u)       -                  -
TPL Insurance                 15.12.2020   21.12.2020     21.12.2020(u)       -                  -
TPL Corporation               15.12.2020   21.12.2020     21.12.2020(u)       -                  -
Pakisan Petroleum             16.12.2020   23.12.2020     23.12.2020(u)       -                  -
(JSBL TFC 1) JS Bank          16.12.2020   29.12.2020          -              -                  -
East West Insurance           16.12.2020   21.12.2020          -              -                  -
BRR Guardian Modaraba         17.12.2020   23.12.2020          -              -                  -
(JSBLTFC 2) JS Bank           18.12.2020   31.12.2020          -              -                  -
Shahtaj Textile               18.12.2020   29.12.2020     29.12.2020(u)       -                  -
(HBL TFC 2) Habib Bank        20.12.2020   26.12.2020          -              -                  -
Pak Datacom                   20.12.2020   27.12.2020     27.12.2020          -      10 (F),10 (B)
Philip Moris Pakistan         21.12.2020   27.12.2020          -              -            100 (I)
Tri Star Power                21.12.2020   28.12.2020     28.12.2020(u)       -                  -
Archroma Pakistan             22.12.2020   29.12.2020     29.12.2020     18.12.2020        300 (F)
First Punjab Modaraba         23.12.2020   30.12.2020     30.12.2020          -                  -
Siddiqsons Tin Plate          24.12.2020   30.12.2020     30.12.2020(u)       -                  -
Atlas Honda                   23.12.2020   29.12.2020          -         21.12.2020         40 (I)
(SNBL TFC2)                   25.12.2020   08.01.2021          -              -                  -
Siemens (Pak) Engineering     04.01.2021   14.01.2021     14.01.2021     31.12.2020        100 (F)
Ghani Glass                   05.02.2021   12.02.2021          -         03.02.2021         65 (I)
==================================================================================================

(I) Interim Dividend

(F) Final Dividend

(B) Bonus

(*) Date revised

(E) Election of Directors of Company

(u) Extra ordinary general meeting

