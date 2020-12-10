AVN 77.70 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.94%)
Pakistan, Kuwait to further strengthen bonds in all sectors: Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi

  • Ashrafi said that Kuwait's Government and people of Kuwait have always promoted affection, moderation and compassion.
APP 10 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: Bilateral relations between Pakistan and Kuwait will be strengthened in all respective sectors and areas, Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council, Special Representative to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said on Wednesday.

Talking to Kuwait's Ambassador to Pakistan Nassar Abdulrahman J Al-Mutairi, Ashrafi said reconciliatory role of Kuwait to resolve differences between Arab countries is laudable and valuable.

Ashrafi said that Kuwait's Government and people of Kuwait have always promoted affection, moderation and compassion.

Pakistan values and welcome each and every bid and endeavour to resolve differences and misunderstandings between Muslim countries, he said.

Both the dignitaries vowed and resolve to further strengthen relations between Pakistan and Kuwait in all areas with exchange of cooperation.

Both the dignitaries underlined that with exchange of delegates between Kuwait and Pakistan, cooperation between both the countries will be extended in areas of trade, economy and culture adding that employment opportunities for Pakistanis will also be generated in Kuwait.

Meanwhile, Ashrafi also met with Interior Minister Brigadier (R) Ijaz Shah and held detailed discussions on Inter-religious Harmony and overall peace situation in the country.

