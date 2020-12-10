LHC seeks report over heavy charges by private hospitals from COVID-19 patients

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday sought a report from Punjab Healthcare Commission over heavy fees charged by private hospitals from Covid-19 patients.

Justice Muhammad Sajid Mehmood Sethi passed the orders on a civil miscellaneous application filed by Judicial Activism Panel (JAP), a public interest litigation firm, in a pending case.

A deputy secretary health Punjab stated before the court that 90 per cent beds were occupied by COVID-19 patients in the public hospitals. He submitted that standard operating procedures (SOPs) related to COVID-19 were not being followed.

At this, the court observed that mass gatherings were being held but the government was not taking interest. The government took effective steps to control the spread of COVID-19 previously but now such steps were not being taken, it added.

To which, an additional deputy commissioner Lahore told that smart lockdown was imposed in 55 areas of the city whereas fines were also imposed over violation of the SOPs.

At this stage, Dr Salman Kazmi told the court that private hospitals were charging Rs 150,000 from COVID-19 patients for each day.

Subsequently, the court, after hearing detailed arguments of the parties, sought a report from commission over heavy fees charged by the private hospitals and adjourned further hearing till December 11.

The petitioner-organisation had submitted that the present Coronavirus situation was out of control as cases of the coronavirus had increased in the country.

Expressing concern over the current COVID-19 situation, it petitioned the court to order the provincial government to implement the Punjab Infectious Disease Prevention and Control Ordinance, 2020 in letter and spirit for the constitutional rights of the citizens.

The court was also requested to restrain all political parties from holding any type of gatherings for next three months at least, besides seeking directions to ensure physical presence of teaching faculty of medical colleges during evening and night and to regulate prices of Covid-19 tests through healthcare commission.