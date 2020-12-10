AVN 77.70 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.94%)
BOP 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
CHCC 137.19 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (1.54%)
DCL 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.1%)
DGKC 108.50 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (2.25%)
EFERT 61.30 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.49%)
EPCL 46.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.45%)
FCCL 21.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.66%)
FFL 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.5%)
HASCOL 14.98 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.77%)
HBL 130.96 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.27%)
HUBC 84.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.41%)
HUMNL 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.97%)
JSCL 28.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.17%)
KAPCO 28.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.56%)
KEL 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.55%)
LOTCHEM 14.09 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (7.23%)
MLCF 41.88 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3.46%)
OGDC 101.40 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.85%)
PAEL 35.72 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.39%)
PIBTL 12.88 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.82%)
PIOC 94.50 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.09%)
POWER 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.53%)
PPL 89.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
PSO 199.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.4%)
SNGP 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.45%)
STPL 18.76 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (7.45%)
TRG 75.00 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (2.78%)
UNITY 27.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.91%)
WTL 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.98%)
BR100 4,407 Increased By ▲ 20.95 (0.48%)
BR30 22,275 Increased By ▲ 167.04 (0.76%)
KSE100 42,204 Increased By ▲ 102.25 (0.24%)
KSE30 17,691 Increased By ▲ 57.95 (0.33%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 10, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

LHC seeks report over heavy charges by private hospitals from COVID-19 patients

  • The petitioner-organisation had submitted that the present Coronavirus situation was out of control as cases of the coronavirus had increased in the country.
APP 10 Dec 2020

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday sought a report from Punjab Healthcare Commission over heavy fees charged by private hospitals from Covid-19 patients.

Justice Muhammad Sajid Mehmood Sethi passed the orders on a civil miscellaneous application filed by Judicial Activism Panel (JAP), a public interest litigation firm, in a pending case.

A deputy secretary health Punjab stated before the court that 90 per cent beds were occupied by COVID-19 patients in the public hospitals. He submitted that standard operating procedures (SOPs) related to COVID-19 were not being followed.

At this, the court observed that mass gatherings were being held but the government was not taking interest. The government took effective steps to control the spread of COVID-19 previously but now such steps were not being taken, it added.

To which, an additional deputy commissioner Lahore told that smart lockdown was imposed in 55 areas of the city whereas fines were also imposed over violation of the SOPs.

At this stage, Dr Salman Kazmi told the court that private hospitals were charging Rs 150,000 from COVID-19 patients for each day.

Subsequently, the court, after hearing detailed arguments of the parties, sought a report from commission over heavy fees charged by the private hospitals and adjourned further hearing till December 11.

The petitioner-organisation had submitted that the present Coronavirus situation was out of control as cases of the coronavirus had increased in the country.

Expressing concern over the current COVID-19 situation, it petitioned the court to order the provincial government to implement the Punjab Infectious Disease Prevention and Control Ordinance, 2020 in letter and spirit for the constitutional rights of the citizens.

The court was also requested to restrain all political parties from holding any type of gatherings for next three months at least, besides seeking directions to ensure physical presence of teaching faculty of medical colleges during evening and night and to regulate prices of Covid-19 tests through healthcare commission.

LHC

LHC seeks report over heavy charges by private hospitals from COVID-19 patients

WB approves $300mn for Pakistan’s Natural Disasters, Solid Waste Management

PDM receiving foreign funding, claims Shireen Mazari

Pakistan adopts multi-pronged approach to check population growth: President

Rs17bn development package to change fate of Sialkot: PM

Record 1.8 million returns filed with Rs22bn Income Tax

US Election, sports and COVID -19 among Google's top Pakistan trending searches in 2020

Threat alert: Terrorists could target PDM leadership during Lahore rally, warn security agencies

More than 80 million people displaced globally due to violence in 2020 conflicts: UN

Russia offers Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan

Lockdown imposed in more areas of Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur as COVID-19 cases continue rapid surge

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters