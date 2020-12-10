Rs.28.783bn disbursed among 2.381 million Kafaalat beneficiaries

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Sania Nishtar Wednesday disclosed that around 2.381 million beneficiaries have received Ehsaas Kafaalat payments within 10 days of commencement of payment process.

In her tweet, the special assistant informed that an amount of Rs. 28.783 billion have been disbursed among these beneficiaries under the Ehsaas Kafalaat program.

It is pertinent to mention here that Ehsaas Kafaalat payments of July 2020 to December 2020 have been commenced nationwide in phases for the seven million beneficiary women.

Ehsaas Kafaalat is the government’s flagship social protection programme through which it gives cash stipends of Rs. 2,000 monthly and bank accounts to the most deserving and poorest households across the country.

Under the phase-I, payments are being made to 4.3 million already registered Kafaalat beneficiaries.

Payments to the additional beneficiaries will be made by the December 2020 onwards and the entire process will be completed in the current fiscal year.

The beneficiaries of the Kafaalat programme are the destitute women with no other source of livelihoods.

Two million families with at least one disabled person will also be eligible for this program as per the decision of the government.