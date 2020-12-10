Opposition to face colossal damage after resignation from assemblies: Aitzaz

ISLAMABAD: Senior Leader of Pakistan Peoples Party, Barrister Chaudhry Aitzaz Ahsan on Wednesday said that Opposition parties could face colossal damage after en masse resignation from assemblies.

The resignation of Opposition members could benefit the head of ruling party Imran Khan, he stated while talking to a private television channel.

About Senate elections, he said resignation of Opposition parties could not halt the process of elections in the Upper House.

In reply to a question, the PPP leader said that Imran Khan’s party in Punjab could have leverage if Opposition benches quit from provincial assembly.

About Sindh, he said caretaker Chief Minister would be appointed after PPP resignation from the provincial assembly. He urged the Opposition parties to avoid organizing public meetings in rising COVID-19, cases.