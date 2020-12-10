PDM a group of rejected, frustrated people demanding NRO: Zartaj

ISLAMABAD: State Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wednesday said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was a group of rejected people who were frustrated for not getting National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) from the government.

Talking to a private news channel, she said the PDM was playing intentionally with lives of the people by holding public gatherings during the second wave of coronavirus across the country.

She said the PDM was promoting anti-state narrative of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi against the national security institutions.

Zartaj Gul said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had adopted the Pakistan's enemies narrative as Nawaz Sharif's statements against national security institutions were its living example.

Replying to a question, she said all political parties should follow National Command and Operation Center protocols to curb and control the spread of coronavirus.

She said the government would take action and registered cases against those who found involved in violating the standard operating procedures against the COVID-19.