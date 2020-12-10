AVN 77.70 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.94%)
BOP 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
CHCC 137.19 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (1.54%)
DCL 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.1%)
DGKC 108.50 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (2.25%)
EFERT 61.30 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.49%)
EPCL 46.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.45%)
FCCL 21.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.66%)
FFL 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.5%)
HASCOL 14.98 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.77%)
HBL 130.96 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.27%)
HUBC 84.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.41%)
HUMNL 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.97%)
JSCL 28.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.17%)
KAPCO 28.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.56%)
KEL 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.55%)
LOTCHEM 14.09 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (7.23%)
MLCF 41.88 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3.46%)
OGDC 101.40 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.85%)
PAEL 35.72 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.39%)
PIBTL 12.88 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.82%)
PIOC 94.50 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.09%)
POWER 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.53%)
PPL 89.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
PSO 199.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.4%)
SNGP 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.45%)
STPL 18.76 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (7.45%)
TRG 75.00 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (2.78%)
UNITY 27.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.91%)
WTL 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.98%)
BR100 4,407 Increased By ▲ 20.95 (0.48%)
BR30 22,275 Increased By ▲ 167.04 (0.76%)
KSE100 42,204 Increased By ▲ 102.25 (0.24%)
KSE30 17,691 Increased By ▲ 57.95 (0.33%)
New South African airline Lift takes off as pandemic sinks others

  • We're fortunate, operating costs are as low as they've ever been. Obviously that's subject to the exchange rate.
  • Lift will fly 4th generation Airbus A320 aircraft leased from Global Aviation Operations, a South African-based charter firm.
Reuters 10 Dec 2020

JOHANNESBURG: A new domestic South African airline launched on Wednesday, betting on low operating costs and oil prices to withstand an industry crisis that has left national flagship SAA struggling to survive and sunk other low-cost carriers.

The new carrier, Lift, part-founded by former Uber Africa executive Jonathan Ayache and Gidon Novick, who ran low-cost flyer kulala.com, said it planned to avoid a cash-heavy operational model that hit its rivals.

"We're fortunate, operating costs are as low as they've ever been. Obviously that's subject to the exchange rate," said Novick. "Oil prices are pretty low. Aircraft values have almost halved, and people costs are also low, so we see a real opportunity."

The rand is its firmest in 10 months against the dollar. Global oil prices crashed to a two-decade low in April, only recently returning to pre-COVID-19 levels near $50 per barrel.

Lift will fly 4th generation Airbus A320 aircraft leased from Global Aviation Operations, a South African-based charter firm. All of Lift's seats will be economy, and will operate between commercial hub Johannesburg and tourist favourite Cape Town.

It will compete directly with the state-owned South African Airways (SAA) subsidiary Mango, market leader kulala.com, and FlySafair among others.

Like their global peers, they have struggled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, related lockdowns and restrictions on travel. The health crisis exacerbated SAA's problems. It entered business rescue - a local form of bankruptcy protection - last December after almost a decade of financial losses.

Comair is also in business rescue while SA Express is in liquidation.

On Tuesday, The International Air Transport Association (IATA) said passenger demand continued to disappoint. African airlines' traffic sank 78.6% in October from an 84.9% drop in September.

Lift, however, is betting on a return of tourists and business travellers, and what it sees as historically lower entry costs. Lift would not say what passenger numbers it was targeting.

