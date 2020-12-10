AVN 77.70 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.94%)
Urals diffs unchanged, Siberian Light down on deal

  • The provisional Urals loading dates for Baltic and Black Sea ports for the first days of January.
  • Russia's export and transit plan for January-March will emerge next week and set the direction for the grade.
Reuters 10 Dec 2020

MOSCOW: Urals crude oil differentials to dated Brent were steady again on Wednesday, while Siberian Light traded some 50 cents below the latest offer for the grade in the Platts window, market sources said.

The provisional Urals loading dates for Baltic and Black Sea ports for the first days of January and Russia's export and transit plan for January-March will emerge next week and set the direction for the grade, traders told Reuters.

PLATTS WINDOW

Trader Tenergy sold to OMV 80,000 tonnes of Siberian Light crude from Novorossiisk for Dec. 27-31 loading at dated Brent plus $0.15 a barrel.

There were no bids or offers for Urals, CPC Blend or Azeri BTC in the Platts window on Wednesday, traders said. NEWS

Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak who oversees ties with OPEC and Moscow's energy policy said that global demand for oil has improved and is currently down 6-7 million barrels per day from pre-crisis levels.

Commodities trader Trafigura has fully bought out the family stake of its late founder Claude Dauphin after record earnings in 2020, boosted by pandemic-related volatility and a consolidating sector.

