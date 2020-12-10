AVN 77.70 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.94%)
BOP 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
CHCC 137.19 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (1.54%)
DCL 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.1%)
DGKC 108.50 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (2.25%)
EFERT 61.30 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.49%)
EPCL 46.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.45%)
FCCL 21.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.66%)
FFL 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.5%)
HASCOL 14.98 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.77%)
HBL 130.96 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.27%)
HUBC 84.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.41%)
HUMNL 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.97%)
JSCL 28.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.17%)
KAPCO 28.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.56%)
KEL 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.55%)
LOTCHEM 14.09 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (7.23%)
MLCF 41.88 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3.46%)
OGDC 101.40 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.85%)
PAEL 35.72 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.39%)
PIBTL 12.88 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.82%)
PIOC 94.50 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.09%)
POWER 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.53%)
PPL 89.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
PSO 199.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.4%)
SNGP 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.45%)
STPL 18.76 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (7.45%)
TRG 75.00 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (2.78%)
UNITY 27.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.91%)
WTL 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.98%)
BR100 4,407 Increased By ▲ 20.95 (0.48%)
BR30 22,275 Increased By ▲ 167.04 (0.76%)
KSE100 42,204 Increased By ▲ 102.25 (0.24%)
KSE30 17,691 Increased By ▲ 57.95 (0.33%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 10, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Biden pick for Pentagon chief faces Democratic pushback over recent Army service

  • Austin should meet with members of the House committee "so they can ask questions about civilian control of the military.
  • The fact is, Austin's many strengths and his intimate knowledge of the Department of Defense and our government are uniquely matched to the challenges and crises we face.
Reuters 10 Dec 2020

WILMINGTON: President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday will introduce his pick for defense secretary, a post that traditionally goes to a civilian, amid concern among some Democrats in Congress about retired Army General Lloyd Austin's recent military career.

The nomination of Austin, who would be the country's first Black secretary of defense, requires both houses of Congress to waive a law requiring the military's top brass to have been out of the armed forces for at least seven years before running the Pentagon. Austin, 67, retired in 2016.

At least two Democratic US senators - Richard Blumenthal and Jon Tester - say they would oppose a waiver, which was last issued for President Donald Trump's first defense secretary, retired Marine General Jim Mattis.

The Democratic chairman of the House of Representatives Armed Services Committee, Adam Smith, said he had concerns about issuing another waiver, but he did not reject Austin's candidacy.

Austin should meet with members of the House committee "so they can ask questions about civilian control of the military, and ... be assured that General Austin is committed to this important principle and understands what he will have to do to make sure it is upheld during his tenure as Secretary of Defense," Smith said in a statement late on Tuesday.

Austin has built a reputation as an intensely private man who avoided the spotlight during a distinguished four-decade career in uniform, including a stint as head of the military's Central Command, which oversees US troops across the Middle East.

Biden is scheduled to present Austin at a news conference in Wilmington, Delaware, at 1.30 p.m. (1830 GMT). The Democrat has urged that Austin be "swiftly" confirmed, and said Austin shared with him a commitment to using force only as a last resort.

"The fact is, Austin's many strengths and his intimate knowledge of the Department of Defense and our government are uniquely matched to the challenges and crises we face," Biden wrote in an essay published by The Atlantic magazine. "He is the person we need in this moment."

Biden will nominate Tom Vilsack, the former Iowa governor, as agriculture secretary, according to two sources familiar with the decision. Vilsack held the same role during the Obama administration.

He also plans to nominate Marcia Fudge, a Black congresswoman from Ohio, as his housing and urban development secretary, according to news reports.

IT'S THE PANDEMIC AND THE ECONOMY

Biden, who will take office on Jan. 20, is likely to spend much of his first few months focused on the coronavirus pandemic and the struggling economy.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer met four members of Biden's economic team, including Treasury secretary nominee Janet Yellen and Office of Management and Budget director nominee Neera Tanden, on Wednesday and said he wanted to see commitment from them to more COVID-19 relief.

"We need a large, bold program to stimulate the economy, help people out of the conditions they're in, but keep the economy going for a long period of time, and I am committed to working with you," Schumer said, according to a transcript.

The other nominees at the meeting were Wally Adeyemo for deputy Treasury secretary and Celia Rouse, who would chair the Council of Economic Advisers.

Biden vowed on Tuesday to distribute 100 million coronavirus vaccines in his first 100 days and to make reopening schools a "national priority." He again implored Americans to wear masks to slow the spread of the virus.

Biden's health and human services secretary nominee, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, will help oversee the government's response to the pandemic, which has killed more than 286,000 in the United States.

The state of Texas has filed a petition with the US Supreme Court challenging the election outcome in four other states, a lawsuit that legal experts said had little chance of success.

On Tuesday, the nation's highest court refused to block Pennsylvania from formalizing Biden's victory there, rejecting a request to hear an argument that the state's 2019 expansion of mail-in voting was illegal.

Joe Biden Pentagon

Biden pick for Pentagon chief faces Democratic pushback over recent Army service

WB approves $300mn for Pakistan’s Natural Disasters, Solid Waste Management

PDM receiving foreign funding, claims Shireen Mazari

Pakistan adopts multi-pronged approach to check population growth: President

Rs17bn development package to change fate of Sialkot: PM

Record 1.8 million returns filed with Rs22bn Income Tax

US Election, sports and COVID -19 among Google's top Pakistan trending searches in 2020

Threat alert: Terrorists could target PDM leadership during Lahore rally, warn security agencies

More than 80 million people displaced globally due to violence in 2020 conflicts: UN

Russia offers Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan

Lockdown imposed in more areas of Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur as COVID-19 cases continue rapid surge

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters