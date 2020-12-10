World
Number of new French coronavirus cases rises again
- The seven-day moving average of new cases - which reached a high of 54,440 on Nov. 7 - increased for the fifth day in a row and now stands at 11,369.
- The health ministry also reported the number of people who died of COVID-19 in hospitals fell to 296 from 377 on Tuesday.
10 Dec 2020
PARIS: The number of new coronavirus infections over 24 hours in France rose again to 14,595 on Wednesday, from 13,713 on Tuesday, and 14,064 last Wednesday, further crushing government hopes for a fall towards 5,000 per day, which the government has said is one of the requirements to end a nationwide lockdown on Dec. 15.
The seven-day moving average of new cases - which reached a high of 54,440 on Nov. 7 - increased for the fifth day in a row and now stands at 11,369.
The health ministry also reported the number of people who died of COVID-19 in hospitals fell to 296 from 377 on Tuesday.
Pakistan FO rejects 'selective' US designation on religious freedom blacklist
Number of new French coronavirus cases rises again
WB approves $300mn for Pakistan’s Natural Disasters, Solid Waste Management
PDM receiving foreign funding, claims Shireen Mazari
Pakistan adopts multi-pronged approach to check population growth: President
Rs17bn development package to change fate of Sialkot: PM
Record 1.8 million returns filed with Rs22bn Income Tax
US Election, sports and COVID -19 among Google's top Pakistan trending searches in 2020
Threat alert: Terrorists could target PDM leadership during Lahore rally, warn security agencies
More than 80 million people displaced globally due to violence in 2020 conflicts: UN
Russia offers Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan
Lockdown imposed in more areas of Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur as COVID-19 cases continue rapid surge
Read more stories
Comments